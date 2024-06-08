IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

