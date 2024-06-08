iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,560 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 35,240,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,649,637. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

