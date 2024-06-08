iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 177,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 81,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,512. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

