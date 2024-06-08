iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 1,150.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,673 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

