iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,626,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,365,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.