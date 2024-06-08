iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.04. 1,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 11.95% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.