iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $83.09. 1,242,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.