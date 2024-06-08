iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,927. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

