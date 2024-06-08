J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $114.98 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.79.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

