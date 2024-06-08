Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.78. 237,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.