Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Up 7.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. 13,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 27,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

