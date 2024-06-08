Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells $37,081,025.25 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
