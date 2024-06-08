Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells $37,081,025.25 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

