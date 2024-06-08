Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 17,138 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $10,111.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ondas Price Performance
NASDAQ ONDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.57.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 307.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ondas
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.