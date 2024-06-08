Jaspreet K. Sood Sells 17,138 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 17,138 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $10,111.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,404.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ondas Price Performance

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 307.07% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

About Ondas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ondas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 196,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.