Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Buy

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

