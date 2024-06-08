Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.81

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $44.01. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 2,089 shares trading hands.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
