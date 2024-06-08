Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,307 ($16.75) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($16.75). Approximately 241,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 494,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($17.04).

JET2 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,393.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,340.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

