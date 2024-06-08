JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovid from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Innovid has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,364,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 230.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,728 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

