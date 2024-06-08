John A. Scarlett Sells 600,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Geron Price Performance
GERN stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.15.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Geron
Institutional Trading of Geron
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 577,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Geron by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Geron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.