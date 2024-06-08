John A. Scarlett Sells 600,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GERN stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 577,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Geron by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Geron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

