John Schlederer Purchases 100,000 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,744.97).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, John Schlederer bought 5,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$925.00 ($620.81).

On Monday, May 6th, John Schlederer purchased 241,403 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$44,659.56 ($29,972.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.76.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

