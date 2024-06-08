JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $375.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $308.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.01 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

