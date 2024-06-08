JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 483 ($6.19) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.72).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 553.80 ($7.10) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 603 ($7.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 536.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.28), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($183,804.95). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

