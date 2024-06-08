Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 231,344 shares changing hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

