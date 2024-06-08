Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 612,606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

TDF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.