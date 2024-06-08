Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 216.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 128,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.