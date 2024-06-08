Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 232,688 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE DPG opened at $9.95 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

