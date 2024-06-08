Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 6.49% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 483,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 157,067 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDST opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

