Karpus Management Inc. Sells 153,825 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,825 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,550 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 252.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 481,534 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $11.29 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

