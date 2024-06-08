Karpus Management Inc. Sells 305,055 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,055 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

