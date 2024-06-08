Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.56% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

