Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

A number of research firms have commented on KEL. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.08. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,226 shares of company stock worth $873,892. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

