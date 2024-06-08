Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $134.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 698,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.