Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,438. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

