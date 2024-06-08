Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.29

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.16. Kirin shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 29,815 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

