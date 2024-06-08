KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $765.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $630.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $740.15.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

KLA stock opened at $768.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $791.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in KLA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

