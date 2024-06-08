Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires C$29,000.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

GUD opened at C$5.86 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.54. The company has a market cap of C$594.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

