Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $39.02 during midday trading on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

