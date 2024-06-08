Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.58. 41,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,085. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,693 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.