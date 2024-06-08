Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

