Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,963,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.44. The company had a trading volume of 296,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

