K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading Up 0.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €13.15 ($14.29) and last traded at €13.14 ($14.28). Approximately 641,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.07 ($14.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

