Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

