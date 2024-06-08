Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $269.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.64. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,374. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

