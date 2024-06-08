Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $964.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $962.72 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

