LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNZA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of LNZA opened at $2.07 on Friday. LanzaTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $409.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.
