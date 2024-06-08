Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) VP Sells $20,592.90 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $20,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

