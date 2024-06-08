Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.31.

LB stock opened at C$24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.81 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

