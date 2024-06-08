LimeWire Price Tops $0.44 (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $127.43 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.46155823 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,309,339.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

