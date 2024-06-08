Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Lithium Americas worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,699. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

