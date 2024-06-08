Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

