Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Down 3.2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 13,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 58,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

